Tracking states’ unprecedented redistricting efforts

By Amy O’Kruk, Ethan Cohen, Renée Rigdon, Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Virginia voters approved a new redistricting plan that Democrats hope will help the party flip four of the state’s five Republican-held US House seats.

The vote was just the latest move in a national fight that started last year when President Donald Trump and Republicans launched an effort to redraw state congressional maps to help protect the party’s narrow majority ahead of the midterm elections in November

Virginia marks the seventh state to redraw its congressional map since 2024. Redistricting had been considered by several other states, but with the primary season well underway, Florida appears to be the last state that could act this year.

The US Supreme Court is also considering a case that could reshape redistricting across the country, but at this point, the biggest changes from a decision in t﻿hat case are more likely to come in 2028.

CNN is tracking new maps and will continue to update with new state developments.

Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional district boundaries, typically takes place just once a decade, as states respond to updated population counts after the decennial census.

But with a historically tight House of Representatives, redistricting has become a critical tactic to shaping the midterm races.

The redistricting process is different in every state. In some places, state legislators can redraw the map on their own, and all that’s needed is the political will. In other states, the redraw might require changing the constitution, a lengthier process which often involves a direct vote of the people.

Overall, Republicans began the cycle with more opportunities to gain seats through new maps than Democrats did. Republicans have full control of government in more states and many Democratic states have ceded the map-drawing power to independent commissions, moves some of them have now reversed.

Six out of the nine House members targeted by Republican-enacted maps across the country are Black or Latino.

2025 has already featured an unprecedented level of politically motivated mid-decade redistricting, but there could be even more in store. In many states, legal challenges aim to overturn existing maps. And at the Supreme Court, the justices may be poised to strike down key parts of the landmark Voting Rights Act, a decision which would open the floodgates to even more aggressive maps and imperil more seats held by people of color.

The-CNN-Wire

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