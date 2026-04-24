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Trump dismisses Prince Harry’s comments on Ukraine ahead of royal visit

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Published 1:30 AM

By Alejandra Jaramillo, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday brushed off remarks by Prince Harry asking the US for more action to end the war in Ukraine, saying the British royal does not speak for the United Kingdom.

“I know one thing, Prince Harry is not speaking for the UK, that’s for sure. I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry. But I appreciate his advice very much,” Trump said, before quipping: “How’s he doing? How’s his wife?”

“Please give him my regards,” Trump added.

Harry recently visited Ukraine, where he called on the US to increase support for Kyiv and urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “choose a different course.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are scheduled to visit Washington next week, including stops at the White House and the US Capitol.

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