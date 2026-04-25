CNN’s Wolf Blitzer witnesses ‘terrifying’ ordeal as gunman opens fire a few feet away at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By Wolf Blitzer, Todd Symons, Logan Schiciano, CNN

(CNN) — CNN’s Wolf Blitzer was just a few feet away from a gunman when shots were fired outside the main ballroom at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner.

Blizter had just left the men’s restroom on an upper floor outside the ballroom at the Hilton Hotel when he saw a man with “a very, very serious weapon.”

“All of a sudden I heard these loud, very loud, very scary gunshots right near me. Next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me,” Blitzer said. The officers took him back in the the men’s restroom where about 15 other men were also taking shelter.

The veteran CNN anchor said the gunman was just “a few feet away” from him when the gunfire began.

“I had no idea, as I was hearing the gunshots, who this shooter was aiming at, or if he was just trying to scare everybody,” Blizter said. “And, of course, the first thing that went through my mind was whether he was going to shoot me.”

“It was a terrible, very frightening moment for me,” Blizter added.

One person is in custody after a shooting near the screening area at the White House Correspondents Dinner, according to the US Secret Service.

“I did see the gunman on the ground after he started shooting. Police officers threw him to the ground but he was still shooting. And I could hear the shots going off,” Blizter said, adding that there were a lot of police there to secure him quickly.

The shooting happened outside the ballroom on an upper floor near the security screening area of the lobby, where the restrooms are located.

A secret service officer was shot in the incident, three sources told CNN. The bullet struck the officer’s protective gear and they were taken to a local hospital.

President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet, including Vice President JD Vance, were at the event taking place in the ballroom at the time and were swiftly escorted offstage and from the venue.

“Quite an evening in DC. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

While initially saying he hoped the event would go on, Trump returned to the White House at the request of Law Enforcement.

Trump said the the White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be rescheduled.

The-CNN-Wire

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