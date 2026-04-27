DeSantis proposes new US House map for Florida aiming to flip four seats for Republicans

By Fredreka Schouten, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed a new map for US House districts that appears to show Republicans gaining an advantage in four seats now held by Democrats.

His proposal, released one day before the Florida Legislature opens a special session, targets Democratic-held seats in the southeast corner of the state along with a district in the Tampa area held by Rep. Kathy Castor.

It’s the latest salvo in a coast-to-coast redistricting fight that President Donald Trump kicked off last year when Texas drew new lines at his behest. Just last week, Virginia voters approved a referendum that could give Democrats better chances at four US House seats in the state.

Members of the GOP supermajority in the Florida Legislature have made clear they will proceed with DeSantis’ map proposal rather than draw one of their own. They could move within days to enact it.

Republicans hold 20 of Florida’s 28 US House seats. A proposed map published by Fox News and reposted by a DeSantis staffer suggests the GOP intends to leave Democrats with an advantage in just four seats, though House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats have suggested a redrawing could give them the chance to flip Republican-held seats instead.

In recent weeks, some Republican lawmakers have publicly expressed concern that an aggressive redraw could put at risk safe GOP seats.

State Sen. Don Gaetz, a Republican who is sponsoring the legislation to enact the DeSantis map in the Florida Senate, told CNN on Monday that it’s not his job “to be concerned about any member of Congress whose lines are being affected by the governor’s proposals.”

“Members of Congress who have concerns should contact the governor,” he added. “I’m not going to be negotiating with individual members of Congress.”

The Florida Constitution imposes restrictions on partisan gerrymandering. In a letter to lawmakers, DeSantis’ team argued that population changes in the state since the 2020 census and a pending Supreme Court decision in a redistricting case out of Louisiana justified the state redrawing its maps, although the high court has yet to render judgment in that case.

Gaetz said he expected a key Senate committee to vote on the map Tuesday. Action on the Senate floor could come as early as Wednesday.

The measure will move to the Florida House once it clears the Senate. The special session is slated to end Friday.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Steve Contorno contributed to this report.