Supreme Court signals it will side with Trump to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitian and Syrian migrants

By John Fritze

(CNN) — The Supreme Court appeared ready to back President Donald Trump’s push to end temporary deportation protections for potentially millions of foreign nationals who come from countries enduring war and natural disasters.

Temporary Protected Status, which allows an administration to “designate” certain countries facing strife so migrants can remain and work in the United States.

The court’s conservative wing focused not on whether Trump violated federal law or the equal protection clause by ending TPS for Haitians and Syrians but almost entirely on whether a federal court may review such decisions. The law gives the administration broad discretion in turning on and off the designation.

The attorney for the Syrian TPS beneficiaries argued that while a final decision about TPS can’t be reviewed under the law, the process that officials used to get there is. And that process, the attorney said, was influenced entirely by Trump’s “racial animus” directed at Haitians, Syrians and others.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, along with several others, questioned the rationale that the law barred only the final determination of whether to apply TPS.

Ahilan Arulanantham, who is arguing on behalf of the migrants, said that he believed people should still be able to have “some faith in government” to conduct a thorough and lawful review.

As part of his crackdown on legal and illegal immigration, Trump has ended — rather than extended — TPS for all 13 countries whose designations were set to expire.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that the situation on the ground in Syria is different than it was when the country was designated for TPS. A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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