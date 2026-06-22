Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Judge says Trump DOJ subpoenas of Tim Walz and other Democrats are unconstitutional

<i>Stephen Maturen/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference about federal detention of children at the State Capitol building on February 3 in St. Paul
<i>Stephen Maturen/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference about federal detention of children at the State Capitol building on February 3 in St. Paul
By
New
Published 10:38 AM

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Monday blocked the Justice Department from forcing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other officials to turn over records in its probe of Democratic resistance to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, calling the move retaliatory.

In a 30-page ruling, district Judge Patrick Schiltz found that subpoenas were “part of an unconstitutional effort to coerce Minnesota officials into assisting the federal government with enforcing civil immigration laws and to harass and retaliate against them for failing to do so.”

“The Department is not conducting a criminal investigation, but is instead using the grand jury process for other (unlawful) purposes,” wrote Schiltz, an appointee of former President George W. Bush.

His ruling voids subpoenas sent to the offices of Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her, and officials in Ramsey and Hennepin counties. The subpoenas had sought records and information on whether Democratic officials had obstructed immigration enforcement through their public resistance to the administration’s deployment of thousands of agents to detain migrants accused of living in the US illegally.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.