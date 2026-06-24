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Appeals court deals biggest setback yet to Trump DOJ’s demands for confidential voter roll data

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Published 12:03 PM

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected demands by the Justice Department that Michigan turn over non-public information in their voter registration files, in the biggest setback yet to the Trump administration’s attempt to obtain and audit unredacted voter rolls from states across the country.

The 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals said that Michigan was not obligated to produce the confidential voter data – which could include social security numbers and driver’s license ID numbers – to the department.

Nine judges at the district court level have ruled against the administration’s efforts. This is the first time an appeals court has weighed in, potentially setting up the stage for a Supreme Court showdown on the issue.

Writing for the appellate panel majority, Circuit Judge Andre Mathis said the 1960 civil rights law Justice Department was relying on in its lawsuit seeking to force the production of the data did not cover Michigan’s aggregated voter file.

“Back then, the government used this power to ensure that everyone who had the right to vote could freely exercise that right,” Mathis wrote. “But today, the government invokes Title III for an inverse purpose—to ensure that some people have not voted.”

The Justice Department has sued 30 states that have refused to produce their unredacted voter rolls.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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