Justice Department warns state election officials of criminal charges as administration’s probe faces loss

By Tierney Sneed, Katelyn Polantz, Hannah Rabinowitz, Jason Morris, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge blocked a grand jury subpoena for information about 2020 election workers in Georgia, a rebuff to the Justice Department’s investigation into how the election was handled in the Atlanta area.

The loss for the Justice Department comes as it has made new attempts to insert itself into election administration — including by sending letters to election offices across the country threatening criminal punishment for election officials who send ballots to non-citizens and saying it will dispatch election monitors to some states.

The 2020 Georgia election has been a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s election-rigging claims.

US District Judge William Ray called the breadth of the subpoena seeking information about Fulton County election workers “staggering.” He said that the use of the subpoena power to investigate the 2020 election was not legitimate, given the statute of limitations for any potential crime.

It was revealed during a prior court hearing that the Justice Department intended to interview election workers.

“In this Court’s view, the DOJ does not possess a need to enforce the Subpoena greater than the burden of disclosure on Fulton County, and as such, the Court will not enforce it,” he said.

The federal court proceeding revealed two reasons the Justice Department wanted to re-examine the 2020 election result in Fulton County.

Federal investigators alleged Fulton County had potentially failed to preserve its images of 2020 ballots “for the time required by law,” the judge said in the order Tuesday.

The Justice Department also “alleges that a certain number of the actual 2020 ballots that it seized pursuant to a search warrant look suspicious,” the judge noted.

The judge said it was possible the Justice Department wasn’t using a valid grand jury action in asking for 2020 election workers’ personal data.

“No evidence has been presented to the Court that the actual Grand Jury in the Northern District of Georgia seeks this information, as opposed to the out-of-district prosecutors who the DOJ has appointed to lead this inquiry who have served this Subpoena in the name of the Grand Jury,” the judge wrote.

As court losses mount, DOJ makes new push on elections

The Trump administration’s loss Tuesday is one of several court defeats it has suffered as the president remains fixated on his unfounded claim of mass election fraud in 2020.

A letter from the Justice Department Civil Rights Division sent to state elections offices and obtained by CNN threatened criminal punishments for election officials who send mail ballots to non-citizens. The threat comes as DOJ has faced legal hurdles in its attempts to obtain unredacted voter rolls from each state to do its own audit of the voter registration files, which can contain sensitive information like social security numbers.

The letter was sent to election offices in all 50 states and Washington, DC, according to a Justice Department spokesperson.

“Any election officer, including the chief election officer of the state, who knowingly retains noncitizens on the state’s [voter rolls] or facilitates noncitizens in receiving and casting ballots could be subject to criminal liability,” Civil Rights Division chief Harmeet Dhillon wrote in the letter. Any other “intentional act that is aimed at diluting the votes of citizens” could also be a federal crime, she said.

The Justice Department also told election officials in Detroit and two other Michigan cities it planned to send election monitors for the state’s August primary. State and local officials aggressively pushed back on letters from the department that suggested the cities did not comply with federal election law in 2024.

Michigan’s secretary of state and attorney general also said Monday that three cities received letters from the Justice Department. The cities — Lansing, East Lansing and Detroit — are all Democratic strongholds.

DOJ is asking Michigan election officials for certain records related to poll worker training and other aspects of election administration, according to the department’s June 24 letter to Detroit, which was obtained by CNN.

In a letter responding to the department Tuesday, Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said the DOJ’s claims were based on “falsehoods,” and she denied there being long lines at some polling places, as DOJ claimed in its letter to Detroit.

Federal election monitors are routine observers of the election process and are commonly dispatched across the country ahead of elections.

Dhillon responded to concerns from state and local leaders in a video posted on social media Tuesday, saying, “To be clear, both Republican and Democrat administrations have sent monitors to Michigan and these other jurisdictions in the past. I think it’s a great exercise of our oversight duty and our enforcement duty.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and City Clerk Chris Swope said in a joint statement that the city welcomes election monitors, and will “gladly provide documents and information in response to all lawful requests.”

“Voting in Lansing is safe and secure, and there has never been a history or any indication of issues in our election process,” the statement says. “But let’s be clear, Lansing voters will not be harassed or intimidated by election monitors from either the federal government or any other group.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

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