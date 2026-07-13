Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Trump says Graham’s sister should be appointed to his seat

<i>Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Sen. Lindsey Graham stands with his sister Darline Graham Nordone after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central
<i>Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters/File via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Sen. Lindsey Graham stands with his sister Darline Graham Nordone after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Central
By
New
Published 8:03 AM

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Monday he recommended to South Carolina’s governor that Sen. Lindsey Graham’s sister be appointed to serve in the late lawmaker’s seat after he suddenly died over the weekend.

“I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly!”

Graham was close with his sister, Darline Graham Nordone. The late senator became her legal guardian when he was in his early 20s, after their parents died within 15 months of each other.

Under state law, McMaster can appoint a temporary replacement to fill Graham’s now-vacant seat.

But because Graham was up for reelection this year, his death will kick off a sprint primary election to replace him on the November ballot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.