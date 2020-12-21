Man shot by deputy after traffic stop

National-World

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — An Orange County deputy shot a man in the leg during a traffic stop Sunday night after officials said that man ran away from them.

The sheriff said a man who fled from an attempted traffic stop Sunday night was shot in the leg by a deputy at an apartment complex.

The confrontation happened around 7:20 p.m. when the sheriff said deputies spotted a motorcycle with what appeared to be an illegal tag.

They waited until the driver pulled into a convenience store at the corner of Oak Ridge and Kingsgate and then approached the man. They said the man took off running and one of the deputies caught up with him in the breezeway of the apartment complex where there was some type of confrontation between the two.

“The subject was attempting to harm him in some way by reaching for a weapon, but we still don’t know all the facts, like we said It’s extremely dark out there, some of the body camera video that’s already been reviewed is extremely dark as well,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Mina said the deputy was not harmed and the man shot in the leg is expected to recover. The sheriff could not confirm if the man shot had a weapon. The sheriff’s office is also not yet releasing the man’s identity or saying what, if any charges he may face.

Officials said only one deputy fired one round in this confrontation and that deputy has been with the Sheriff’s Office for three years and will be put on leave while the shooting is investigated.

