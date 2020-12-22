Mystery customer leaves $500 tip at restaurant

National-World

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A mystery man left a very generous holiday tip for the staff of the “In A Pickle” restaurant in Waltham over the weekend. The Moody Street eatery posted a photo of the Christmas card with $500 in cash.

“Merry Christmas,” the card reads. “Please divide between the waitstaff, hostess, cooks, dishwasher and bartender on today’s shift.”

In A Pickle said that a “mystery gentleman” left the gift behind at their table on Sunday.

“We are floored by the generosity of our customers!” the restaurant said. “It is so appreciated!!!…our staff is so thankful!!”

“In A Pickle” gets its name from owner Tim Burke. According to the restaurant’s website, he found himself “really in a pickle” financially before buying the Waltham location.

Times are tough for restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Massachusetts Restaurant Association says about 4,000 restaurants – 25% of the state’s total – have closed since March and that number is only expected to grow throughout the winter.

