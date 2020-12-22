Vigil held outside Sacramento City Hall for homeless who died in 2020

National-World

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A somber service was held outside Sacramento’s City Hall on Monday evening to honor the lives of homeless people who have died over the past year.

Organizers read the names of nearly 100 homeless people who have died on the streets of Sacramento. They picked Monday for the service because it was the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

“The reading of the names and ages of our unhoused neighbors who have passed away is meant to provide a dignified remembrance of their time on earth,” said Bob Erlenbusch with the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness.

This was the seventh year the vigil was held.

