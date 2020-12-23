8-yo making sure girls have special present on Christmas

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — A local 8-year-old girl is making sure that little girls in Philadelphia have a special present to open on Christmas morning. Through the nonprofit group Sisterhood Inc., third grader London Jones held a donation drive called “Dolls for Daughters” to provide baby dolls for children for Christmas.

The dolls were distributed today at the Wawa Fighting Hunger Lunch Bag Event at New Temple Baptist Church in Grays Ferry.

“It’s a wonderful time of year and every girl deserves a doll and we thought this was a good way to give back,” London said.

“London loves dolls. She’s always like, ‘I want all the baby dolls for Christmas,’ so it breaks our heart that some girls don’t wake up on Christmas with a doll,” Tiffany Vaughn Jones from Dolls for Daughters said.

Sisterhood Inc. is a family-based philanthropy and part of the national girls’ group called “What About our Daughters.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.