Pay-it-forward drive at Burnsville Cafe serves hundreds; Owner hopes it continues into 2021

Burnsville, MN (WCCO) — There is something happening in Burnsville this week that reminds us we are all in this pandemic together.

At the Buzz Coffee and Cafe, just off of Interstate 35W along Burnsville Parkway, there’s an ongoing pay-it-forward drive. Owner Jasmine Branum says that last Monday a regular customer paid for her coffee and handed over a $20 bill, kicking off the initiative that’s since served hundreds of people.

According to Branum, the initial customer was inspired by a pay-it-forward campaign at a Brainerd Dairy Queen earlier this month. She says the chain reaction of acts of kindness has been powerful to witness over the last week.

“It reminds [customers] that there’s people in their corner, that our community is coming together to take care of each other,” Branum said. “That is so beautiful, especially at this time.”

The pay-it-forward balance at the cafe is currently at $24. Branum hopes to keep the initiative going through Christmas and into the new year.

