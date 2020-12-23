Students make blankets to give to nursing home residents

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

BRENTWOOD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A community service project will help to keep some seniors warm this winter.

Blankets arrived Wednesday at Rockingham County Nursing Home, courtesy of some students at Sanborn Regional High School. Spearheading the project was Dacey Schreiber, who also works as a licensed nursing assistant at a nursing home.

“We were only going to make, like, a dozen in the beginning, but then once I started the GoFundMe, we raised all the money and we ended up being able to make a lot more,” Schreiber said.

With about a dozen other students pitching in, they were able to make 80 blankets. Student Janie Donahue, who lost a great-grandmother to COVID-19 this spring, said she knows all too well the loneliness that nursing home residents have to deal with.

“My grandmother lives in a nursing home, and I haven’t seen her really since March,” Donahue said. “So, doing this felt like the right thing to do to help out the people in my community.”

Four nursing homes are receiving the blankets.

“We just take two pieces of fleece, and we cut the edges of them and tie them together,” Schreiber said. “It’s super easy. They take, like, an hour to make.”

The students said they hope the message conveyed will keep the residents warm inside and out.

“The residents have just been really lonely and sad, not being able to see family, so it’s just going to be a really good feeling knowing that we’re putting a smile on their faces during these really hard times,” Schreiber said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.