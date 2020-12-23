Suspect arrested in connection of deadly shooting of 25-year-old man at apartment complex

National-World

ENID, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old man at an apartment complex in Enid.

Around 10:10 p.m. Monday, Enid police officers responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a reported shooting at the Pine Manor Apartments in the 1000 block of South 30th Street. Officers arrived and found that Joshua Hodge, 25, had been shot in the abdomen.

Hodge was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Hospital, where he underwent surgery, and was later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was pronounced dead shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police learned that another 25-year-old man had come to the apartment to visit his ex-girlfriend, who was also Hodge’s sister. She told police that the man appeared intoxicated and was acting erratically.

According to police, the man pointed a gun at others before entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, where Hodge confronted him. During the confrontation, the man shot Hodge and fled the scene.

Officers recovered the firearm in the woman’s apartment, police said.

Police searched the area for the suspect but did not find him. A witness reported that they saw a man get into a car at a nearby gas station.

Authorities circulated information about the search for the suspect, and police said another officer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center on an unrelated call saw him enter the hospital. The officer took him into custody on complaints of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and felonious pointing of a firearm.

The shooting remains under investigation.

KOCO 5 has chosen not to release the suspect’s name at this time because formal charges have not been filed.

