Duck rescued from dogs, gets new home for Christmas

LINWOOD, Kansas (KCTV/KSMO) — One lucky duck has found a new home just in time for Christmas.

This domesticated duck was nursed back to health after good Samaritans, Tammye West and Willam Saunders, found the thinly feathered waterfowl near a wall close to their home near Kansas City Kansas Community College.

According to Operation Wildlife, the organization that nursed the bird back to health, the duck was “hiding” as best she could against a wall… where she had been chased and “roughed up” by more than one dog.

West and Sanders told KCTV they saw the dogs chase the duck into a brushy area near a fence and a wall. When the couple found the duck, they were surprised to see the duck was covered in dirt, mud and was missing feathers. The couple was preparing Thanksgiving food at the time so they treated the hungry-looking duck to cheesy corn and later transported her to O.W.L.

Christmas Day will mark on month since the duck was found. You can see the full feathered transformation in the attached pictures.

