New nighttime coyote hunting season set to begin January 1

FAIRWAY, Kansas (KCTV/KSMO) — A new Kansas hunting season is set to begin at midnight on New Year’s Day.

Interest in hunting coyotes at night with the use of night vision equipment prompted Kansas game wardens to address several recent questions the department has received.

Hunting coyotes at night will be permitted in the state of Kansas from January 1 through March 31. As with most hunting seasons, rules and regulations apply to this season.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, would like to remind those who are interested in this new coyote season that there are important rules and regulations:

• This season is only for the hunting of coyotes

• A valid hunting license is required, unless exempt

• To hunt at night, regardless of age, the hunter is required to have a Night Vision Equipment Permit

• The use of vehicles when hunting with this equipment is prohibited

• This season and equipment is not allowed on department lands and waters

• Permission from property landowner is required when hunting on that private property

The new season was approved earlier this year when Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commissioners passed a regulation change that will allow hunters to use artificial light and thermal-imaging equipment when hunting coyotes. The fee to obtain the Night Vision Equipment Permit is $2.50.

Coyotes are not legally classified as furbearers in Kansas, they are considered nongame so they are not afforded the protection of a traditional harvest season like fur-bearing wildlife.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, says coyotes have usually ranked second or third annually in total value of pelts harvested in Kansas. The department estimated that about 15,000 have been harvested by licensed fur harvesters, with perhaps another 60,000 to 70,000 taken by licensed hunters each year.

Foothold trapping is usually the most effective harvest technique, according to the department.

