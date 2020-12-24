Oregon Zoo set to reopen Saturday with reduced hours, limited capacity

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — After being closed for more than a month due to state COVID-19 guidelines, the Oregon Zoo is set to reopen this weekend and welcome back daytime visitors.

Since mid-November, the zoo has been closed as part of Governor Kate Brown’s restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Visitors were still able to enjoy the ZooLights during the closure. The zoo set up a nightly drive-thru experience, which will continue until Jan. 10.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 26, the zoo will be open Fridays through Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last entry will be at 1:30 p.m., according to zoo officials.

According to zoo officials, the following measures will be in place for daytime visitors:

Timed ticketing/limited attendance: All guests, including zoo members, must reserve their tickets online in advance. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website.

Masks/face coverings: Face coverings will be required throughout the zoo for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 5. Guests ages 2-4 are encouraged to wear masks if possible.

Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre park-like campus, with indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.

Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Handwashing and sanitizing stations are located throughout the zoo.

