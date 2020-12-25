Court documents shed new light on murder of TN UPS employee

National-World

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB ) — The man accused of killing his co-worker on the job made his first court appearance today.

State Police arrested 19-year-old Elijah Bertrand in connection to the death of UPS driver Nathan Burk.

His arrest came after a 15 hour manhunt.

The state tried to increase Bertrand’s bond today in court, while Bertrand’s attorney tried to lower it.

We still haven’t learned the motive in this tragic crime, but during the hearing, the state did reveal some more details.

Through a screen, Elijah Bertrand made his first public appearance since his arrest Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is suspected of killing his coworker, Nathan Burk.

In court, Waterbury’s state attorney shared gruesome details.

“The state alleges that the defendant stabbed the victim eight times and left the victim bloodied. The victim later died of his wounds,” Waterbury State Attorney Maureen Platt stated.

Because of that, the state tried to increase Bertrand’s bail from $2 million to $3 million.

They add the lengths it took to find him after the crime justify the increase.

“We would also argue the fact he left the scene of the assault and he had to be apprehended by the State Police later. We would point out that also adds to the risk of non-appearance,” says Platt.

Bertrand’s attorney, Robert Pickering, meanwhile, tried to lower his client’s bail to $500,000.

Pickering tried to make the case everything Bertrand has is here in Connecticut.

“He has numerous connections to this state. He has been schooled in the Avon school system. He graduated from Coventry high school. He’s been a lifelong resident. I don’t think he’s in any danger of flight,” continued Pickering.

In the end, the judge set Bertrand’s bail to $2 million.

We did get our hands on the police report the state referenced in court today.

Still no details on possible motive, but it does detail some of what else Bertrand and Burk did together before Burk died.

In Connecticut State Police’s investigation report, we learned Burk and Bertrand not only were working a shift together, but they also had dinner with Burk’s girlfriend.

Burk was then supposed to drop off Bertrand, the truck, and return home.

The report also revealed Bertrand was found at a gas station in Plymouth after he used his debit card there.

Once he was detained, the report says Bertrand said, “What took you guys so long to find me?”.

I noticed he did have a abrasion on his forehead, his nose and abrasions on his hand, if they can be addressed,” said Pickering.

Once bail was set in Bertrand’s arraignment, his attorney asked for substance abuse and mental health treatments for his client, also asking for supervision.

“I think it’s probably best, because there is such a media traction here, that he be placed in protective custody,” added Pickering.

He is due back in court on January 6.

