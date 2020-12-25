Days Inn in Midland giving families rooms for Christmas

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIDLAND, Michigan (WNEM) — Santa Claus is making a stop at the Days Inn hotel in Midland this year to give six families a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Manisha and Bob Patel are one of the six families lodged at the hotel after they had to evacuate during the Edenville and Sanford Dam’s failure.

“Most of them were with us originally in May, and they went back home, unfortunately, they still didn’t have any running water or heat, and it’s too cold for them to remain in their houses,” Leia Riley, asst. general manager of the Days Inn said.

The staff at the hotel, including Santa Claus himself, not only offered them rooms for the winter, but also gathered gifts to give to these families in need.

Rather than flying in on a sleigh full of reindeer, Santa got a ride from the Midland Fire Department.

“It is extremely awesome, we’re very thankful that they were able to do this, taking time out of their busy schedule also,” Riley said.

This Christmas may look different than most, but the Days Inn is trying to keep the Christmas family spirit.

“This is our family, we talk with them every day,” Riley said. “We stay in contact with them, we’ve made this very personal, and that’s how it should be.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.