Dog shot in the stomach in Galesburg yard survives, owner calls it ‘Christmas miracle’

GALESBURG, Illinois (WQAD) — A Galesburg woman calls it a “Christmas miracle” that her dog lived after she says her dog was shot with a .22 caliber bullet in her own yard.

Last week, Terisa, who asked we not use her last name, said she heard gunshots outside and hurried to bring her dogs into the house. Her two Dobermanns had been out in her fenced-in yard in Galesburg.

Eva had been shot in the stomach. The vet said to keep the wound compressed overnight and bring her into surgery in the morning.

Meanwhile, police and the Knox County Humane Society came to the area to investigate, but left without any leads.

Police said they viewed surveillance video from a nearby housing complex, but could not identify a suspect, according the police report dated from December 17, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Galesburg police.

Terisa said in the 25 years she’s lived in her Galesburg neighborhood, she’s never had an issue like this.

“It worries me to let my dogs out at night now,” she said.

Thursday morning, after making it through the night, Eva went in for surgery. Four hours and one spleen removal later, the dog was in recovery. Terisa said had the bullet wound been from a larger caliber gun, it likely would have killed her.

Now with Eva on her way back to health, Terisa said she was worried about the bill that would follow.

The surgery cost $1,500, but Terisa said the bill was paid in full by Guardian Angels Humane Society, a nonprofit organization that provides life-saving medical assistance and low-cost spay and neuter services.

“If somebody asks, and we can possibly help, we might not be able to do it all but we can do some of it,” said Cathy White, the president and founder of the Guardian Angels Humane Society.

A fundraiser has since been set up to help Guardian Angels recoup the money. As of Wednesday afternoon, they raised $1,030 of their $1,500 goal.

