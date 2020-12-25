Nashville Fire responding to explosion on Second Avenue North

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville Fire is responding an explosion on Second Ave. North downtown early Friday morning.

Emergency crews have closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion.

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking before 6:30 a.m..

It is unclear at this time what led to the explosion or if there any injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.