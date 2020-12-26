‘Miracle on 47th St.’ provides Christmas meals

National-World

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMOV ) — The coronavirus pandemic forced many to scale back their holiday traditions, but only increased the need for help and food.

Feeding America estimates 50 million people could experience food insecurity by the end of the year.

Kansas City organizations worked hard Christmas Day to shorten the growing food lines.

“We were just determined we were going to serve this community,” said Deborah Mann, Executive Director of the Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center.

Mann and a team of volunteers gave out free hot meals 1 – 3 p.m. Friday during the Miracle on 47th event.

Previously, the event was called Miracle on 35th. It offered a sit-down dinner and entertainment. This year the event was titled Miracle on 47th, because organizers had to change the venue due to city gathering restrictions.

“People are struggling,” Mann said. “People are going through a lot and we were trying to figure out how can we support them, and this is the best way we figured we could do it.”

Participants could drive or walk up and receive hot meals, a large bag of groceries, hygiene products, clothes and gifts for kids.

“I really wasn’t looking forward to Christmas because of the pandemic, but when they announced this I said, ‘God’s good,’” said participant Roserine Crawford. “I’m going to have a Christmas after all.”

Drivers could request multiples of supplies if they were delivering to other families.

“This is helping a lot of people. I brought my brother and few other families out to let them partake,” Essence Gordon said. “This is so beautiful. I’m just blessed, to be honest.”

In a year full of changes, those in need say it’s nice to count on people who never had a change of heart.

“We all need something to hold on to, and this here helps you get through, helps me get through anyway. And I like to say I can sleep better now,” said Ronald Walker, a participant.

