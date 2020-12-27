‘Kind, caring & wonderful’ Beloved mother dies day after birthday in Candler, NC house fire

National-World

CANDLER, North Carolina (WLOS ) — Beloved mother and grandmother, 67-year-old Kathy Edwards, has been identified by Buncombe County Fire Marshal Kevin Tipton as the victim of a fatal Candler house fire.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 on Upper Glady Fork Road. Her family members have confirmed it was her home.

“My mom was born on Christmas Day, December 25th, 1953,” said her son, Robert Edwards, of Arden. “She was a lover of people. She had many, many friends. She was kind, caring, and wonderful to her family.”

Edwards said the family is heartbroken and that his half-brother Thomas Edwards, who lives in Black Mountain, was especially close to Kathy, his step-mother. Robert said his half-brother had been looking after Kathy recently, especially during the pandemic.

“She was retired, my mom, but worked as a registered respiratory therapist,” said Robert. “We want everyone who knew her to know we’re working on a memorial service for her.”

“No words can express how big her heart was,” said Thomas. “My family and I are very lucky to have had her in our lives, as a friend, and mother, to us all. I lost my best friend, and stepmom, but heaven gained another angel.”

Fire investigators said another individual was able to get out but have not identified that person. A neighbor called in the fire and when crews arrived the building was fully engulfed. The cause remains under investigation.

Thomas said it was his privilege to have had such a wonderful stepmom in his life.

“Fly high Kathy Edwards. You will forever be missed, and always in our hearts.”

