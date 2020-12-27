One dead after rowhome fire in Lancaster City, PA

National-World

YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT ) — One person is dead following a rowhome fire in Lancaster City Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire was dispatched to the 500 block of Beaver Street to find heavy fire on all levels of 2.5 story rowhouse.

Fire officials located the victim in the attic while coordinating fire attack efforts with search and rescue.

The name of the victim remains unreleased pending notification of next of kin.

The American Red Cross is providing resources and assistance to two adults and one child displaced by this fire.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire reminds you to:

• Install smoke alarms on every floor and in every bedroom

• Change the batteries in all alarms twice a year with daylight savings time unless your alarm is equipped with a 10-year lithium battery.

• Ensure every person in your home understands and practices your home fire escape plan twice a year.

If you do not have a working smoke alarm, the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire can provide smoke detectors and installation free of charge to qualified homeowners in the City of Lancaster.

