Police investigating reported murder-suicide

WINDSOR LOCKS, Connecticut (WFSB) — Authorities continue to investigate a murder-suicide on Christmas Day in Windsor Locks.

Initially, authorities received a 911 call around 6 p.m. reporting a murder-suicide at a home located at 33 Dale Street.

Arriving officers located an adult male and an adult female inside the residence suffering from significant trauma, which, as they described it, was not compatible with life and were pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later by medics.

The two parties have been identified as 59-year-old John Liquori and 55-year-old Cindy Liquori, both of Suffield.

Police continue to investigate and there is no threat to the public.

