Red Rose Transit Authority announces restructuring, bus and parking fare increases in 2021

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — Red Rose Transit Authority bus riders will see a slight increase in fares as part of a new restructuring announced Monday by the RRTA.

The changes, which the South Central Transit Authority says “simplifies the RRTA fare structure” to “make it easier and more convenient for customers to use RRTA” will go into effect on Jan. 4.

The changes eliminate the five fare zones currently in use and incorporates a new base zone fare, the SCTA says. The cash fare increases 10 cents to $1.80, while the student cash fare changes to $1.00 per ride. The Half Fare Cash Fare for eligible persons with disabilities increases to 90 cents, according to the SCTA.

The payment of all fares will be required upon entry of the bus for all trips, the SCTA says. Refund slips will no longer be issued on-board buses for customers who do not have the exact fare.

Transfers change to no charge. Customers still need to request a transfer slip to use on their second bus when completing their trip. If customers do not have the transfer slip, they will be charged full fare on the second bus.

The All Day Pass changes from $3.40 to $3.70 for all routes. The Adult 10 Ride Pass price is $13.50. The Adult 31 Day Pass is $42.00.

Rate changes for the RRTA Queen Street Station Parking Garage, located on the corner of Chestnut & Queen Streets, Lancaster, also take effect on Jan. 4, the SCTA says. There are no changes to the hourly rates; they will remain at $2.00 for the first hour and $1.00 for each additional hour.

But the Maximum Daily Rate for the RRTA Queen St. Parking Garage is going up from $14 to $15, the SCTA says. The Lost Ticket Charge also increases from $14 to $15.

Monthly parking rates at the garage have also changed.

Month to Month rates are going up $5 to $65.

Annual Contract rates are increasing $5 to $60.

Group Rates (25-50 Spaces) are going up $2 to $55.

Group Rates (More than 50 Spaces) are goin up $2 to $52.

Rates for Amtrak Commuters are unchanged ($55)

Evening Special Rates (5 p.m. to 2 a.m. every evening, weekdays and weekends) are increasing $1 to a flat rate of $5

Parking Rates have not changed since the garage opened in June 2012, the SCTA says.

