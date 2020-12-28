The Columbus, Ohio, officer who killed Andre Hill has been fired

National-World

Adam Coy, the Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed Andre Hill, has been fired, according to a statement from Columbus Public Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr.

Coy’s termination follows a disciplinary hearing held Monday. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police represented Coy at the hearing.

“The information, evidence and representations made by Chief (Thomas) Quinlan as the investigator are, in my opinion, indisputable. His disciplinary recommendation is well-supported and appropriate,” Pettus said. “The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus Police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers.”

Coy fatally shot Hill last Tuesday within seconds of their encounter, as Hill walked toward Coy holding an illuminated cell phone in his left hand, body camera footage released last week shows.