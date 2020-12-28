‘What happened to one of our good ones?’ 14-year-old killed in New Orleans, family seeks answers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

New Orleans (WDSU) — Fourteen-year-old Jamere Alfred rode to the Walgreens on Lake Forest Blvd at Bullard Ave Christmas night to make a quick purchase, according to his family. But Alfred never returned home. He was killed in the store parking lot.

The New Orleans Police Department has released little information, saying only that unknown suspect(s) shot at the victim from inside of a car. It was not until Jamere’s family came forward Sunday that it was revealed that victim was a child.

At a vigil in the Walgreens parking lot Sunday, Jamere’s parents thanked dozens of mourners.

John and LaRicha Alfred remember their son as “one of the good ones.”

“It’s easy for a parent to get up here in front of the media, in front of friends, family, to say that my child was a good child,” John Alfred said. “But it’s easier when you knew and you know that your child was a good child. Violence has no limit or no measure. It can hit anyone at any given time, but on Christmas night in this parking lot, it hit ours.

The family said their faith gives them strength. They said they are praying for answers, as well as the family of the person who killed their son.

“Ultimately, another reason for us being here is not just to celebrate Jamere, but also to bring awareness to his crime and to possibly get answers to what happened,” John said. “What happened to one of our good ones?”

New Orleans police have not released information on a suspect of motive in the homicide.

At the vigil Sunday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell vowed to have the full force of the New Orleans Police Department behind the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.