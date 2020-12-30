British lawmakers back post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal on eve of deadline

National-World

British lawmakers voted to back the United Kingdom’s post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Wednesday, on the eve of the December 31 deadline marking the end of the transition period.

The bill passed comfortably, 521 to 73, following accelerated sittings in both Houses of Parliament. The deal finalized last week marks a significant milestone more than four years after the UK voted to leave the EU and after months of fraught negotiations.

Opening the debate on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Members of Parliament that the deal would “open a new chapter in our national story,” and allow the UK to take “control of our laws and our national destiny.”

The government bill is now expected to pass to the House of Lords, Parliament’s upper house; if passed, it is expected to receive Royal Assent before the end of the transition period at the end of the year.

The agreement has already received provisional approval from the European Union, with both European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel formally signing off on the deal on Wednesday.

The European Parliament is expected to examine the deal at a later date before it can be formally ratified by the European Union.