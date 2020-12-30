Brown County deputies search for inmate who escaped jail for second time

National-World

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — A Brown County inmate has escaped jail again.

Brown County dispatch confirmed that Hobert Roark, 40, escaped from the Brown County Jail Tuesday. The escape was reported at around 6:47 p.m. when Roark damaged a security window and fled through an impound lot.

This is the second time in two months that Roark escaped the jail.

On Wednesday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said a 1995 white Ford panel van with Ohio license plate DJX-6600 was taken from Mount Orab Pike in Georgetown. The car was stolen in the same area where police were searching for Roark, and the sheriff’s office believes Roark was the one who stole the car.

Roark was originally being held on multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police officer and possession of firearms under disability. He faced additional charges of escape and vandalism after his escape.

Anyone with information on Roark’s whereabouts is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

