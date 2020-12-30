Child critically hurt in Denver shooting over car parked in handicapped spot

National-World

DENVER (KCNC) — A child bystander was critically injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon in Denver. Police said the young girl was caught in the crossfire when the suspect left a business and started shooting at another man taking pictures of the suspect’s car in a handicapped parking spot.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Federal Boulevard. Investigators released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle parked in a shopping center parking lot.

The man taking pictures of the vehicle was was also shot. He was released from the hospital on Monday night.

“The adult male victim was previously in the parking lot. It appears he may have been taking pictures of a vehicle that was parked in a handicapped spot with one of the tires up on a curb,” said DPD Lt. Matt Clark. “At some point an individual associated with that vehicle came out of a business and he began shooting at the man who was taking pictures of the vehicle. These rounds struck both the male who was taking pictures and the young child that was in the vehicle nearby.”

Investigators do not believe the family of the toddler had any interaction with the shooter or the man who was shot.

“This is a very sad and senseless case,” Lt. Clark added. “Our investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this incident.”

The vehicle is believed to be a 2000-2004 Subaru Outback with an unknown license plate. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s wearing red flannel pajamas with a black hoodie and glasses.

