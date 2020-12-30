Police looking for teen charged with Christmas shooting

National-World

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — A teenager is charged with attempted homice after a shooting that left a 17-year-old seriously injured on Christmas afternoon in Lancaster, according to the county’s district attorney’s office

Shane McCracken Jr.,17 was identified as the suspect who shot the victim

McCracken is charged as an adult with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault, among other related charges, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said.

Police say a warrant was issued for the arrest of McCracken and anyone with information on this investigation or the current location of McCracken is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at (717)-735-3301 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

You can also click the Submit a Tip button on their website, here or text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

A 17-year-old boy is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting in Lancaster City Christmas afternoon, police said.

At approximately 2:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Conestoga Street and South Water Street for a shooting.

Police arrived and located the boy, who had been shot in the torso. Officers gave aid to him and took him to the hospital.

Detectives say that a preliminary investigation indicates that the boy and a group of males engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated.

This resulted in one of the males firing at least one shot and striking the boy in the torso, authorities said.

The suspect and two other males then fled the scene on foot, running south towards Andrew or Hazel Streets, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket and was with a male wearing a red hooded jacket and another male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police say initial information indicates that the suspect and the boy were familiar with one another.

