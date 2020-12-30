Police: Man used cellphone to secretly record coworkers in restroom of business

National-World

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Police in Cumberland County say a man is facing charges after he admitted to using a cellphone to secretly record his coworkers in the restroom.

Upper Allen Township police said Andrew Staub, 26, of Wellsville, surrendered on an arrest warrant.

Investigators said the cellphone was discovered Dec. 2 at Staub’s workplace.

A juvenile employee was one of the people who was recorded, police said.

According to police, Staub also admitted to secretly recording his coworkers outside the restroom for the past year.

Staub is charged with invasion of privacy, production and possession of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Police said he was released on $25,000 bail.

