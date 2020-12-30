Razorback fans react to Texas Bowl cancelation

National-World

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — In a matter of hours, excitement turned to disappointment for Razorback fans as the 2020 Texas Bowl was canceled.

“I feel more for the players. Just the last guys that I know were going to the draft or graduating and don’t have any more eligibility left. One last hoorah with the fellas to get a good win would have been nice for them but obviously that can’t happen anymore,” said lifetime Hogs fan and University of Arkansas graduate Will Warren.

The travel buses were lined up and ready to take the Hogs to Houston, but the team never got the chance to board.

“I understand why they canceled it because they want to keep everybody safe but at the same time it is pretty sad in my opinion,” said a potential future UA student Joseph Jamal.

Former Razorback Football player Matt Pitner told 40/29 News that bowl games were his fondest memories of playing college football.

“I’m pretty disappointed but you know, I really feel bad for the kids more than for me. I mean, the bowl experience was such an incredible reward for the year,” he said.

But Razorback Football fans are optimistic for the future.

“[Making a bowl game this year] is something I didn’t believe was possible,” said Razorback fan David Alphin. “Some of it came from transfers but most of it came from the inside and from coaching and not giving up. I was so proud of them this year.”

