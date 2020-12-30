Utah man arrested after nude images, video of minors found on phone, authorities say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HYRUM, Utah (KSL) — A Cache County man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say they found at least 10 nude images of minors on his phone following a monthlong investigation.

Zachary Taylor Oakden, 26, of Hyrum, was booked into Cache County Jail on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a minor. Jail records show he remained in jail Wednesday and that no bail had been set.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office was informed back on Nov. 25 about child pornography found by someone with access to linked Google accounts with Oakden, authorities wrote in an affidavit filed 1st District Court. The report stated that there was a video depicting a man, identified as Oakden, setting up a camera in a bathroom before he leaves and a 16-year-old girl disrobed and showered.

“A short time later the girl gets out of the shower and gets dressed,” police wrote. “Zachary is then again observed coming into the bathroom and retrieving what appears to be the hidden cellular phone and turning off the video.”

After an investigation, authorities went to Oakden’s Hyrum home Tuesday where he was arrested. The affidavit stated that Oakden requested an attorney when investigators attempted to question him and that authorities get a search warrant to view his phone. A judge granted a search warrant and the video in question was found in Oakden’s Google Photos account, according to the report.

“A search of Zachary’s cell phone produced at least 10 nude images of minors,” police added in the affidavit.

It was not clear if Oakden had obtained legal representation in relation to the case. Court records show he does not have any major criminal history in Utah.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.