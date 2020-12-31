Elementary school teacher charged with sexually abusing child, state police say

National-World

ADAMS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A second grade teacher in the Gettysburg School District is charged with sexually abusing a child, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Vincent Marfia, 50, faces charges that include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of minors.

State police said the alleged crimes happened between 2010 and 2014, when the child was 10 to 14 years old.

Marfia knew the child but the child was not one of his students, according to investigators.

Because of Marfia’s position as a teacher, troopers believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 717-334-8111.

A spokesperson for the Gettysburg School District provided this statement:

“The district is aware of the charges filed regarding one of our teachers. The district will fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding the investigation. The teacher will not be in school or on school property during the investigation. The district will have no further comment regarding the teacher at this time, as it is a personnel matter.”

