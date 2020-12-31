With many New Year’s Eve events canceled in Southern Alabama, firework sales are up

National-World

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WALA) — New Year’s Eve celebrations will be unlike anything we have seen in decades.

Many cities around Southern Alabama have canceled their fireworks and festivities because of COVID.

That is prompting many people to put on their own displays and sales are popping at fireworks stands because of it.

“Everybody wants to usher in this year,” said Murphy Crotwell. “They want 2020 out the door and they want 2021 in.”

At Bama Joes Fireworks on Highway 90, customers are stocking up for a big end of year blowout.

“I find that people are looking for a little bigger night display and I kind of credit that to maybe the cancelled bigger town and cities that are putting on shows that are cancelling those,” said Ashley Routon, Manager at Bama Joes Fireworks. “People are putting on their own.

While fireworks are legal to set off in Mobile County, that is not the case in the City of Mobile. Mobile Fire says the reason is to keep you safe and prevent fires.

At Bama Joes, Routon makes sure customers know what they are buying.

“I love walking around with people and educating them exactly what they’re getting in their hands so they know if they need something that goes lower to the ground I can explain to them how to decipher what these labels mean,” she said.

For many, this New Year’s Eve will be a celebration no matter what and fireworks at home might just be a fitting end for a year of social distancing.

“With the families getting together, they’re cramped in the house it’s good to go out and do something, it’s good to do something a little daring maybe,” Crotwell said.

Depending on the weather, New Year’s Eve is usually Bama Joes biggest night, but they are expecting this season to be one for the record books.

