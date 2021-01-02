Miami cafe starts the new year with a shock after a customer left a $2,021 tip

National-World

A cafe and juice bar in North Miami Beach started out the new year in shock after a customer left a $2,021 tip.

Kelly Amar told CNN that her family has been operating Miami Squeeze for the last year and a half, and the tip meant the world to them. The customer came in on Friday and her bill was for $71.84. The tip amount she wrote computes to a 2,814% tip.

“It was a regular customer who comes in once or twice a week, and this was nothing we were expecting,” she said.

“When we first got the bill, we thought it was $20.21.”

Amar said when employees realized it was for $2,021, they went back to the customer to make sure she meant to leave such a large tip.

“We went back to her and asked, ‘Are you sure?’ and she said, ‘Yes, of course, I’m so grateful for you guys and I want to give back … I want to start the new year out right and give this to you guys,'” Amar said.

The tip will be split between the restaurant’s 25 staff members as a gift. The owners also shared their gratitude by posting a photo of the bill on the restaurant’s Instagram account.

“We can’t even begin to express how thankful and humble we are for our amazing customers who have kept us in business,” according to the caption on the Instagram post. “Even though we are just a small juice bar we really pride ourselves in taking care of our guest, we’re not just in the food business we’re in the people business.”

Amar, who handles marketing for the business, said she and the employees are very grateful because when Covid-19 hit, the 30-year-old establishment had to let much of the staff go and it was just the family working to fulfill orders.

“2020 is over and 2021 is off to a good start so far!” she said.

Business at the restaurant is almost back to pre-pandemic levels and the family are planning to open a new location soon, Amar said.