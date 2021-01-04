15 year old arrested for allegedly beating his mother to death

National-World

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly beat his mother to death at their home in McKinney, police said.

Police said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Donelson Drive at around 1 a.m. Sunday by the boy’s father.

Arriving officers found the mother, identified as 50-year-old Stacy Ellen Barney, dead inside the home.

The 15-year-old boy, who was not identified, was found in the area after a search.

Police said home surveillance video showed the boy beating his mother. He was charged with murder.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time,” McKinney police said in a statement.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

