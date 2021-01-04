Source: Shooting at park appears to have been a “targeted” attack

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — Eight people, including two juveniles, were shot at a basketball court in a northwest Miami-Dade park Sunday night.

Miami-Dade police say it happened at Little River Park, at 10525 NW 25th Avenue, around 7 p.m.

According to detectives, two people walked up to the basketball court, pulled out guns, and fired into the crowd. They hit two teens and six adults before running away.

Two of the victims were listed in stable condition. Six victims were critical, including a 16-year-old boy who was airlifted to the Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A senior law enforcement source said this appeared to be a “targeted shooting.” The two men were apparently going after one specific individual and sprayed the basketball court with gunfire hitting numerous other people.

Police are investigating the possibility that the shooting was in retaliation for another shooting in the area which occurred about an hour earlier.

Preliminary statements suggest one of the men was armed with a handgun and the other an assault rifle.

“Sunday night it’s full of people playing, it’s like a family here,” said Andrea Furbee who often plays at the park.

She said her mom, who lives just down the block, heard the shots.

“Probably six or seven shots, it made her jump out of the bed. She instantly forgot I was at work, that’s how much I come out here.”

“I just know they were young and they didn’t deserve it. Wrong place at the wrong time,” she added.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava posted on Twitter that she was “outraged” by the shooting.

Police have asked for help in finding those two men.

“If anyone has any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of these individuals that committed this senseless crime where there were adults, children, families trying to share and trying to have a good time at a park on a Sunday before returning to school on Monday, please call with any information,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.