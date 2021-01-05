Asheville server finds $1,000 surprise when clearing table

National-World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A server at an Asheville restaurant got a shock when he went to clear a table.

A customer at Nine Mile in Biltmore Park recently left a $1,000 tip. Tom Sforza picked up the tip after waiting on a family of five.

Sforza said it was a nice gesture during a time when working at a restaurant can be hectic.

“This was clear intention that somebody or a family wanted to come in and give back to the community without being thanked face to face. It was just all beautiful intention in a time of which some days can feel like insanity,” Sforza said.

The restaurant shares tips, so the money will be divided equally among the staff.

