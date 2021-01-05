PD: Man, pregnant sister killed; 1-year-old shot in face

National-World

Canton, MS (WAPT) — Canton police are investigating a shooting that killed a man, his pregnant sister and her unborn baby, and also injured a toddler.

Canton police were called about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday to a home on Chestnut Alley by another person who was hiding in the house when the shooting happened.

The witness told 16 WAPT News through an interpreter that the door was kicked in by at least one man, who robbed the two victims of about $2,000 before opening fire.

Martina Ramirez, 19, who was 8-months-pregnant, was killed along with her unborn child. Police Chief Otha Brown said Ramirez was found lying in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. Her 1-year-old daughter, who was in the bed next to her, was shot in the right cheek, police said.

Faustino Ramirez, 20, was found lying on the floor of the house with a gunshot wound to the back of his head, Brown said.

The 1-year-old girl was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition. Brown said Tuesday that the toddler is stable at the hospital.

The family immigrated legally from Guatemala to the U.S., Brown said. The chief said the robbery of immigrants is an ongoing problem in Canton. They are preyed upon because they keep cash on-hand, Brown said.

Police are investigating the case as a triple homicide and shooting. Brown believes the robber shot the Ramirezes and the toddler so there would be no witnesses. The attacker was unaware that another person was hiding in the house.

“When the suspect left, (the witness) was able to see a slender-built Black male wearing dark clothing and a dark hat,” Brown said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

