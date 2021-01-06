EU drug regulator recommends authorization of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

National-World

The European Union drugs regulator has recommended granting Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine a conditional marketing authorization, a move that will soon pave the way for the drug to become the second coronavirus vaccine to be distributed in the bloc.

Following the recommendation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the shot now must be formally authorized by the European Commission, which is expected to do so quickly.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety said on Twitter that they are “expected to follow the (EMA) recommendation and grant the authorization shortly after which the roll-out of the vaccine in the EU can begin.”

Emer Cooke, EMA executive director, said on Wednesday that “this vaccine provides us with another tool to overcome the current emergency.”

“It is a testament to the efforts and commitment of all involved that we have this second positive vaccine recommendation just short of a year since the pandemic was declared by WHO,” she said.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said in a tweet that the EMA had found that the Moderna vaccine is “safe and effective” and that their decision is “Good news for our efforts to bring more #COVID19 vaccines to Europeans!”

“Now we are working at full speed to approve it & make it available in the EU,” she said.

This is a developing story, more to follow.