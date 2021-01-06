Multiple businesses cited for violating epidemic order

National-World

Michigan, USA (WNEM) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced citations to multiple Michigan businesses for the month of December.

Two businesses in Mid-Michigan received citations. They were Woodchips Barbecue in Lapeer and Big Boy in Sandusky.

Woodchips Barbecue was issued a $4,000 fine on Dec. 16. Big Boy in Sandusky received a $5,000 fine on Dec. 2.

“I thank the vast majority of restaurant and bar owners for helping us contain the spread of COVID-19 by temporarily closing their indoor service,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “We continue to see improvements in the numbers, and we know that the public health orders we have put in place are working. I look forward to the day when indoor service can reopen.”

Civil fines are due 30 days within receiving the citation receipt.

