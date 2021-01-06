Officers brought woman groceries after driver ran hers over

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LOWELL, MA (WBZ) — A pair of Lowell police officers are being praised for “beyond the call of duty thoughtfulness” after they brought groceries to an elderly woman whose items were run over by a car.

Last month the elderly woman was taken by van to her weekly grocery shopping trip. When she returned home, the van driver took the groceries out so residents could unload.

The 80-year-old woman’s sister said in a letter to Lowell Police that an “out of control driver” ran over the groceries.

Two officers happened to be walking by at the time. They asked for the woman’s name and information, and later that day showed up at her apartment with a bag of groceries for her.

“I do not have their names, but I very much hope you are able to find out and tell them that all of us who love (her) are so grateful for their kindness,” the elderly woman’s sister wrote to police. “In these trying times it is uplifting to see such beyond the call of duty thoughtfulness.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.