Restaurants start off new year with expanded dining initiative

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The City of Asheville’s outdoor expansion program has continued into the new year.

The AVL Shares Space initiative helps support business operations and customer access, in alignment with public health COVID-19 guidelines.

The initiative includes an outdoor expansion on private property, adjacent public sidewalks, and curbside pick-up zones.

“We see people attending these businesses and sitting outside, particularly in the warmer months, and so based on the general positive feedback we get and based on continuing to talk with and hearing from businesses, we know that this is working well,” Dana Frankel, a downtown specialist with the City of Asheville, says.

More than 90 businesses have been authorized to participate in the initiative.

