Apartment manager accused of shooting man in Idaho Falls, self

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (East Idaho News) — An apartment manager in Idaho Falls is accused of shooting a man on New Year’s Eve and shooting himself in the arm.

The information comes from an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com about the shooting leading to the arrest of Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, 42. The incident led law enforcement to swarm the apartment complex on the corner of St. Clair Avenue and 12th Street for several hours.

Around 9 p.m, the Idaho Falls Police Department rushed to the apartments after getting reports of gunshots and a disturbance.

Police caught up with the victim and Alarcon at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

As investigators spoke with the victim, he couldn’t tell specifics on who had the gun or who pulled the trigger, according to the probable cause. The victim did say “that dude” seemed to have shot a blank round, and he confronted him. The victim said he stayed far enough away from the man — later identified as Alarcon — so he could not lay hands on him.

At some point, Alarcon is accused of firing multiple shots with actual bullets at the suspect, hitting him twice. The bullets passed through both an arm and leg.

Investigators spoke with Alarcon, who was also at the emergency room with a gunshot wound. He said he saw the victim and a woman arguing. Alarcon said he went to the downstairs apartment to help the woman. That’s when Alarcon alleged the victim raised a gun at him and pulled the trigger, which Alarcon said gave him his gunshot wound.

Alarcon said after he got shot, he went back to his apartment, grabbed his handgun and fired four or five times at the victim. Several of the shots went off and the victim tried to run away, Alarcon said.

Investigators got a search warrant for the apartment and, according to the probable cause, found no evidence of shots being fired towards Alarcon. Alarcon’s gunshot wound appeared to be at close range with burns to his arm. With this evidence, officials believe Alarcon shot himself.

Five bullets and casings at the scene pointed to Alarcon shooting at the victim.

After Alarcon was released from the hospital, investigators spoke with him again at the police station. He still denied shooting at the victim first, and police arrested him for felony aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.

As of Monday afternoon, the victim was released from EIRMC.

Thursday night is not the first time Alarcon is alleged to have pulled a gun at the apartments. In January 2019, Alarcon pointed his AR-15 during an argument with neighbors. In the incident, Alarcon pleaded guilty to misdemeanor exhibition of a gun and misdemeanor assault. A judge placed him on a year of probation.

Alarcon made his first court appearance on Monday afternoon. A judge set his bail at $60,000 as he remains held in the Bonneville County Jail.

Although Alarcon is accused of crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

If convicted of both felony charges, a judge could order Alarcon to spend up to 30 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15.

