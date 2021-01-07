Catholic Charities Hawai’i to provide additional rent relief through state assistance program

National-World

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — Catholic Charities Hawaii and the State of Hawaii announced on Wednesday the launch of a new rent relief program that will begin accepting applications next week.

The Rent Assistance and Mediation Program (RAMP) will provide assistance for Hawai‘i renters who have experienced a reduction in income because of unemployment or a reduction in work hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of eviction.

The $6 million program, administered by Catholic Charities Hawaii, intends to help tenants avoid eviction by providing rental payments for unpaid rent and mediation services.

Rental payments will be considered from January 1, 2021 with a statewide cap of $1,500 per household per month. A maximum of up to two months total of past due and ongoing assistance can be provided.

The program is funded by a portion of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Office of Consumer Protection settlement monies from Honda Motor Co.

“In dealing with the continual economic fallout from COVID-19, this emergency rental assistance program is meant to keep tenants in their homes and safely sheltered, while ensuring landlords are properly compensated,” said Catholic Charities Hawai’i CEO and president Rob Van Tassell. “With the conclusion of the state’s Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP), this available funding will be a bridge to other potential rent relief programs involving COVID 19-related federal funding.”

There will be three ways to apply for the program: applying online, downloading an electronic form from our website, or a requested mailed application.

Full-time Hawai‘i residents with a valid and current lease agreement of six months or longer for their primary residence in Hawaii must demonstrate a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have a gross household annual income that does not exceed 100% of the HUD Area Median Income for 2020.

Catholic Charities Hawai’i notes that the available funds are estimated to cover approximately 2,000 applications and we expect the demand to be great enough to reach capacity within a week.

“Please take the time to carefully fill out the forms and provide the correction information required,” Van Tassell said. “Doing so, will shorten the time to verify and process your applications. Also, please let your landlord know that you are applying for rental assistance and have their contact information readily available, especially if you are applying online: including his or her name, mailing address, email address, phone number.”

Eligibility

Maximum Assistance per Applicant

Monthly 2021 rent payments of up to $1,500 or mediation services of up to $500 per household, statewide, will be made directly to the landlord or mediation agency. Rent payments can be made in lump sum amounts for a maximum of two months. Payment for mediation services will be up to $500 per household. This program cannot pay for rent that has been paid by tenant or another entity.

How to Apply

To Request an Application Form:

• Requests for an application can be mailed, faxed, and emailed upon request

between January 6, 2021 to January 13, 2021.

o Application requests outside of this timeframe will not be considered

o Call/mail/fax your local Catholic Charities Hawaii office on Page 2 of this

packet or email COVID19help@catholiccharitieshawaii.org, to request an

application

• You may also visit our website directly at: catholiccharitieshawaii.org, to

download an electronic copy or wait for the Online Application link to activate on

January 11, 2021 until January 13, 2021 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To submit your completed application:

• Applications will only be accepted within the timeframe below. Please note that

the timeframe for an online application versus a hard copy or electronic version

are different. Any applications outside of the timeframes posted below will

not be considered and discarded.

o Online Application will be open between January 11, 2021 to January 13,

2021 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

§ Please do not start your online application at 4:30pm as it may

time out

§ If applying online, please ensure you have good internet and apply

through a desktop computer or laptop as mobile devices may time

out

o Standard mail in applications, fax applications, or email applications,

must be post marked or sent between January 11, 2021 – January 18,

2021

If you choose to mail in your application, please mail to: 1822 Keeaumoku St., Honolulu, HI. 96822. Keep in mind that there have been significant mail delays this year. To fax an application, please fax to: 808-527-4439

Application Tips

Please do not send in any other documents with this initial application! CCH or a partner agency will review your application and contact you if you meet the program qualifications. At that time, we will request the needed documentation from you.

Important – When completing the application:

• Please let your landlord know that you are applying for rental assistance and have their contact information readily available, especially if you are applying online: Name, mailing address, email address, phone number.

• Please ensure that you double check your email before submitting (@ symbol is present, no spaces, spelling, etc.) as this will be the main mode of notification and communication

• Actively check and monitor the email address you have provided (especially

your spam/junk folder) and actively check your voicemail

o Please ensure that the voicemail on the phone number you list is set up

and not full

Application processing:

• We estimate that funds will cover approximately 2,000 applications and that with

the demand we will reach capacity in a week

• Applications will be processed on a priority basis with a preference to:

o Household income is at 50% AMI or below

